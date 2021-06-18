Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Jurgen Klinsmann says he's 'absolutely' interested in Spurs manager job

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Jurgen Klinsmann says he has called chairman Daniel Levy about the vacant manager's job and would "absolutely" take it.

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho on 19 April but have endured a chaotic search for a replacement.

Talks with ex-Roma boss Paulo Fonseca ended on Thursday and Gennaro Gattuso is also out of consideration amid a fans' protest.

"Spurs is still in my heart," Klinsmann told BBC Sport.

Asked by Gary Lineker during the BBC's Euro 2020 coverage on Friday if he would like the job, the German added: "Absolutely would I consider that, but if he doesn't want to I cannot force it."

The 56-year-old enjoyed two spells at White Hart Lane, winning the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award in 1994-95 after scoring 30 goals in all competitions that season.

He returned to the club during the 1997-98 campaign and scored nine goals in 15 games to help Spurs avoid relegation.

Klinsmann won the World Cup 1990 and Euro 96 as a player with his country, and led Germany to the World Cup semi-finals as manager in 2006.

He spent five years as manager of the United States and has also had spells in charge of Bayern Munich and most recently Hertha Berlin.

"I called him [Levy] after he let Mourinho go," added Klinsmann.

"I said 'Daniel, what's the case now?' and he said 'I have so much to do right now, I have to sort things out at the club and let's talk later on'.

"Then I saw all the different names walking in and talking and walking out. And the same still."

Earlier in June, Spurs had been in advanced talks with former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, while also trying to persuade their former manager Mauricio Pochettino to leave his role at Paris St-Germain.