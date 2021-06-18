Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Captain Andy Robertson has urged Scotland to make sure their battling goalless draw with England is not a "pointless result" as they bid to make history at Euro 2020.

Scotland's first point in Group D keeps alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

Steve Clarke's side remain bottom, but beating Croatia in their final game on Tuesday should ensure progress.

"I thought we were the better team," Robertson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"The fans are delighted with a draw but on another night we could have won it and I don't think anyone can really argue with that.

"The feeling that we have now, the feeling that the fans have, it's important we keep that and it's not for nothing. We still have a long way to go in this group.

"We're still not in a position that we want to be in but we take it down to the last game and that's all we ask."

Scotland matched their more illustrious hosts at Wembley, with Stephen O'Donnell having a first-half shot saved and Lyndon Dykes seeing a drive headed off the line after the break, while Che Adams slashed wide from six yards.

Subdued England hit a post with a John Stones header, and began the second half brightly, but were booed by their own fans in the closing stages of a famous result for Scotland.

After opening the group with a 2-0 defeat by the Czech Republic on Monday, head coach Steve Clarke believes his side answered their critics at Wembley.

"I thought the reaction to Monday was over the top, so it was nice to close a few voices down," Clarke told ITV.

"We knew we had to come here and suffer at times out of possession, but I was delighted with the way we played with the ball as well and created chances.

"I think we showed the real Scotland on Monday, and we got harshly criticised for it. We've got a really good group of players and they showed that again tonight.

"It's only a point and now we need to do enough against Croatia to get into the next stage of the competition."

