Premier League: Brentford v Arsenal to kick-off new season
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Newly-promoted Brentford will host the first game of the new Premier League season when they welcome Arsenal on Friday, 13 August.
The 2021-22 campaign will kick-off at 20:00 BST at the Brentford Community Stadium.
Leeds' visit to Manchester United has been moved to 12:30 on the Saturday, while Norwich versus Liverpool is the day's late kick-off, at 17:30.
Tottenham host champions Manchester City on Sunday in the 16:30 kick-off.
Earlier that day, at 14:00, Newcastle welcome West Ham to St James' Park.