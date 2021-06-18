Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs

Newly-promoted Brentford will host the first game of the new Premier League season when they welcome Arsenal on Friday, 13 August.

The 2021-22 campaign will kick-off at 20:00 BST at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Leeds' visit to Manchester United has been moved to 12:30 on the Saturday, while Norwich versus Liverpool is the day's late kick-off, at 17:30.

Tottenham host champions Manchester City on Sunday in the 16:30 kick-off.

Earlier that day, at 14:00, Newcastle welcome West Ham to St James' Park.

