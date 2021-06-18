Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aston Villa's Stine Larsen (centre) made her latest international appearance for Denmark against Australia last week

Denmark striker Stine Larsen is to leave after one season with Aston Villa when her contract expires on 30 June.

The 25-year-old international joined Villa in July 2020 following their promotion to the Women's Super League after her contract had expired at French club FC Fleury 91.

She scored once for Villa in 13 WSL games, making 20 appearances in all competitions.

Villa stayed up by three points on the final day of the season.