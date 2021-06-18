Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Rob McElhenney: Wrexham reminded me of Philadelphia

Wrexham's Hollywood actor owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds will finally get to see their club play a game in person, with the Dragons set to play a pre-season game in Philadelphia.

Wrexham will play Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Thursday, 29 July.

Philadelphia is the home city of McElhenney, the star and creator of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Deadpool star Reynolds is also expected to attend as Wrexham complete a five-day training camp in the United States.

Wrexham are still searching for a manager after Dean Keates left at the end of the season.

The National League side have appointed former Football Association technical director Les Reed as an adviser to the board.

McElhenney and Reynolds said recently they hope the club can regain the freehold of their Racecourse Ground stadium.