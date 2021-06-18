Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

David Tutonda is Gillingham's fourth signing of the summer transfer window

League One club Gillingham have signed David Tutonda on a free transfer after the defender had his contract at Bristol Rovers terminated.

The 25-year-old left back spent one season with the Pirates, making 22 appearances in all competitions.

"David is a talented boy. He is very quick, good on the ball and likes to get forward," boss Steve Evans told the club website. external-link

The Gills have not disclosed the length of Tutonda's deal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.