Last updated on .From the section Luton

Cameron Jerome scored 15 goals in 38 outings for MK Dons last season

Luton Town have signed experienced striker Cameron Jerome from League One MK Dons on a free transfer.

The former Cardiff, Birmingham and Norwich forward, 34, will join the Championship side on 1 July when his current contract expires.

Luton manager Nathan Jones said Jerome was "nailed on" to join another club but the Hatters "managed to turn him".

"Cameron ticks so many boxes for us. He can do a bit of everything, so it's a real logical one," said Jones.

"We wanted someone specific because we've only got one target man really, and that's Elijah Adebayo. So we wanted to bring in another target man, one for competition for Elijah, but also to provide something a little bit different as well."

After leaving Derby in the summer of 2018, Jerome - who has scored 145 goals in more than 500 games and also counts Stoke and Crystal Palace among his former clubs - spent two years at Turkish side Goztepe before returning to England.

Jerome becomes Luton's fourth summer signing after Wycombe midfielder Fred Onyedinma, Hull City defender Reece Burke and Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.