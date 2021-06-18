Matt Smith: Millwall striker signs new one-year contract

Matt Smith in action for Millwall
Matt Smith scored five times in 34 outings in all competitions for Millwall in 2020-21

Millwall striker Matt Smith has signed a new one-year contract with the Championship club.

The 32-year-old has scored 19 goals in 77 appearances since joining the Lions from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2019.

After spells in non-league with Redditch United and Solihull Moors, Smith has had spells with Oldham Athletic, Leeds United and Fulham.

He featured 29 times in the league last season, netting two goals.

