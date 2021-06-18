Last updated on .From the section European Football

Achraf Hakimi won Serie A with Inter Milan last season

Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi is at the centre of a transfer battle between Chelsea and Paris St-Germain.

It is understood Chelsea have made a bid in the region of 60m euros with full-back Marcus Alonso potentially included as part of the deal.

However, the Serie A champions would prefer a cash-only transfer.

Inter are attempting to address financial issues created by the coronavirus pandemic that have affected their Chinese owners, Suning.

Romelu Lukaku has already committed his future to Inter, so the sale of Hakimi, 22, would be a way of addressing that.

PSG have also made an inquiry for Hakimi and, while Chelsea are favourites to sign the Moroccan, it is not completely out of the question the French club could return with a higher bid.

The Morocco international joined Inter last season from Real Madrid after completing a successful season on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Hakimi was a crucial part of the Inter side that won Serie A for the first time since 2010, making 45 appearances in all competitions.