Kenyon's last appearance for Morecambe came in their League Two play-off final win over Newport last month

Scunthorpe United have signed Morecambe midfielder Alex Kenyon on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old will join the Iron as a free agent on 1 July after not being offered a new deal by the Shrimps.

Kenyon made 239 league appearances in eight seasons with Morecambe and helped them win promotion to League One last season.

The former Everton trainee is Scunthorpe's first summer signing.

