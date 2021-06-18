Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England keeper Telford has been a member of three World Cup squads

Chelsea keeper Carly Telford has been called up to the Great Britain squad for the Olympics following Karen Bardsley's withdrawal through injury.

Telford, 33, helped England reach the semi-finals of the 2019 Women's World Cup.

"I am so disappointed for her [Bardsley] but of course tremendously proud to get the chance to play at an Olympic Games," said Telford.

"It is an incredible honour and I will give it all I can."

Everton keeper Sandy MacIver, 23, was on the reserve list but head coach Hege Riise has opted for the more experienced Telford.

"We are very fortunate to be able to call on a goalkeeper of Carly's pedigree," said Riise. "Losing Karen was a blow of course but her selection was always a close-call with Carly, given they both have such strong reputations.

"Carly is a leader and she will be a big asset for us and what we are hoping to achieve."

Great Britain, who reached the quarter-finals at 2012, start their Tokyo campaign against Chile on Wednesday, 21 July, before further Group E games against hosts Japan and 2016 bronze medallists Canada.