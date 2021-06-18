Last updated on .From the section Football

More than 1,000 people watched Guernsey FC beat FC Isle of Man on penalties last September to win the Skipton Cup

Matches between Guernsey FC and FC Isle of Man this summer have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The sides had been due to play for the Skipton Cup next month, with Guernsey travelling to The Bowl in Douglas on 17 July and hosting the return game at Footes Lane 14 days later.

Both islands have increased border restrictions due to the Delta variant.

Isle of Man does not allow inbound travel unless people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

"This means it is unrealistic for the players, coaches, official and fans of both teams to be able to meet this criteria and has resulted in the reluctant decision of both clubs, along with Skipton International, to postpone the 2021 competition," an FC Isle of Man statement read.

The clubs plan to play the matches again in the summer of 2022.

"Plans were already well underway, with tickets sold and planes chartered," said FC Isle of Man's commercial director Ty Smith.

"We had high hopes for two keenly-fought matches, and couldn't wait to host Guernsey FC at The Bowl for the first match on 17 July, but sadly it's not to be.

"The safety of our players and fans is paramount to us, and we have no option but to follow the official guidelines," he told the club website.

The games would have been the first for both clubs since facing one another last season thanks to a travel corridor between the two Crown dependencies.

Neither side played their seasons in the English league system due to travel restrictions brought in because of the pandemic.

FC Isle of Man had been due to start their first season in the English football pyramid last season having joined the 10th tier North West Counties League Division One South.

Guernsey FC were forced to pull out of the Isthmian League this season for similar reasons, although both leagues were cancelled later in the season.