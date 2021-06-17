Match ends, Brazil 4, Peru 0.
Neymar moved to within nine goals of Pele's all-time scoring record as Brazil eased past Peru to earn a second win at the Copa America.
The hosts led early on when Juventus' Alex Sandro fired in from six yards.
After half-time, Neymar notched his 68th goal for his country; Pele later saying he was "rooting" for the Paris St-Germain striker to break his record.
Substitutes Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison added late goals to send Brazil top of Group B with two wins.
Brazil manager Tite has now seen his side score seven goals without reply following their opening 3-0 win over Venezuela as they set about defending the Copa America title they won in 2019.
Neymar sits above former striker Ronaldo in the country's all-time scoring records.
"These numbers are nothing compared to the happiness that I get from representing my country and my family," Neymar said.
"It's obviously a great honour for me to be part of the Brazil team's history. To be completely honest, my dream was always to play for Brazil, to wear this shirt. I never imagined I would reach these numbers."
Pele later wrote on Instagram: "Today, he took another step towards my goalscoring record for the national team.
"And I'm rooting for him to get there, with the same joy I've had since I saw him play for the first time."
Brazil face Colombia next on 23 June before completing their Group B fixtures against Ecuador.
Four teams from each of the five-team groups will progress to the quarter-final stage.
Line-ups
Brazil
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Ederson
- 2DaniloSubstituted forLeite de Souza Juniorat 84'minutes
- 14Militão
- 3Thiago Silva
- 6Lobo SilvaSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 77'minutes
- 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 59minsSubstituted forFirminoat 72'minutes
- 15Fabinho
- 8Fred
- 19Sousa SoaresSubstituted forde Barros Ribeiroat 45'minutes
- 21Barbosa AlmeidaSubstituted forRicharlisonat 45'minutes
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 4Marquinhos
- 5Casemiro
- 7Richarlison
- 11de Barros Ribeiro
- 12Pereira da Silva
- 13Leite de Souza Junior
- 16Lodi dos Santos
- 17Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 18Vinícius Júnior
- 20Firmino
- 25Douglas Luiz
Peru
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gallese
- 3Corzo
- 15RamosBooked at 23mins
- 2Abram
- 16López
- 13Tapia
- 19YotúnBooked at 44minsSubstituted forAriasat 74'minutes
- 18Carrillo
- 8PeñaSubstituted forIbericoat 67'minutes
- 10CuevaSubstituted forTávaraat 74'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 9LapadulaSubstituted forValeraat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Santamaría
- 5Araujo
- 7Távara
- 11Valera
- 12Cáceda
- 17Iberico
- 21Carvallo
- 22Callens
- 23Arias
- 24García
- 25Garcés
- 26Lora
- Referee:
- Patricio Loustau
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away20
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 4, Peru 0.
Post update
Offside, Brazil. Richarlison tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Arias (Peru).
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 4, Peru 0. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Post update
Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by André Carrillo (Peru).
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 3, Peru 0. Everton Ribeiro (Brazil) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Richarlison.
Post update
Emerson (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Luis Iberico (Peru).
Post update
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richarlison.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Emerson replaces Danilo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Martín Távara (Peru) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Martín Távara (Peru).