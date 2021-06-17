Copa America - Group B
BrazilBrazil4PeruPeru0

Copa America: Neymar inspires Brazil to win over Peru

Brazil celebrate a goal
Richarlison (left) and Neymar (right) both scored in Brazil's win over Peru

Neymar moved to within nine goals of Pele's all-time scoring record as Brazil eased past Peru to earn a second win at the Copa America.

The hosts led early on when Juventus' Alex Sandro fired in from six yards.

After half-time, Neymar notched his 68th goal for his country; Pele later saying he was "rooting" for the Paris St-Germain striker to break his record.

Substitutes Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison added late goals to send Brazil top of Group B with two wins.

Brazil manager Tite has now seen his side score seven goals without reply following their opening 3-0 win over Venezuela as they set about defending the Copa America title they won in 2019.

Neymar sits above former striker Ronaldo in the country's all-time scoring records.

"These numbers are nothing compared to the happiness that I get from representing my country and my family," Neymar said.

"It's obviously a great honour for me to be part of the Brazil team's history. To be completely honest, my dream was always to play for Brazil, to wear this shirt. I never imagined I would reach these numbers."

Pele later wrote on Instagram: "Today, he took another step towards my goalscoring record for the national team.

"And I'm rooting for him to get there, with the same joy I've had since I saw him play for the first time."

Brazil face Colombia next on 23 June before completing their Group B fixtures against Ecuador.

Four teams from each of the five-team groups will progress to the quarter-final stage.

Line-ups

Brazil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Ederson
  • 2DaniloSubstituted forLeite de Souza Juniorat 84'minutes
  • 14Militão
  • 3Thiago Silva
  • 6Lobo SilvaSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 77'minutes
  • 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 59minsSubstituted forFirminoat 72'minutes
  • 15Fabinho
  • 8Fred
  • 19Sousa SoaresSubstituted forde Barros Ribeiroat 45'minutes
  • 21Barbosa AlmeidaSubstituted forRicharlisonat 45'minutes
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Alisson
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 5Casemiro
  • 7Richarlison
  • 11de Barros Ribeiro
  • 12Pereira da Silva
  • 13Leite de Souza Junior
  • 16Lodi dos Santos
  • 17Tolentino Coelho de Lima
  • 18Vinícius Júnior
  • 20Firmino
  • 25Douglas Luiz

Peru

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gallese
  • 3Corzo
  • 15RamosBooked at 23mins
  • 2Abram
  • 16López
  • 13Tapia
  • 19YotúnBooked at 44minsSubstituted forAriasat 74'minutes
  • 18Carrillo
  • 8PeñaSubstituted forIbericoat 67'minutes
  • 10CuevaSubstituted forTávaraat 74'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 9LapadulaSubstituted forValeraat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Santamaría
  • 5Araujo
  • 7Távara
  • 11Valera
  • 12Cáceda
  • 17Iberico
  • 21Carvallo
  • 22Callens
  • 23Arias
  • 24García
  • 25Garcés
  • 26Lora
Referee:
Patricio Loustau

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamPeru
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brazil 4, Peru 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brazil 4, Peru 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Brazil. Richarlison tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  5. Post update

    Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Arias (Peru).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Brazil 4, Peru 0. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by André Carrillo (Peru).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Brazil 3, Peru 0. Everton Ribeiro (Brazil) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Richarlison.

  13. Post update

    Emerson (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Luis Iberico (Peru).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richarlison.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Emerson replaces Danilo.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  18. Booking

    Martín Távara (Peru) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Martín Távara (Peru).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 18th June 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paraguay11003123
2Argentina10101101
3Chile10101101
4Uruguay00000000
5Bolivia100113-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil22007076
2Colombia21101014
3Venezuela201103-31
4Ecuador100101-10
5Peru100104-40
View full Copa America tables

