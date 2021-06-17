Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Olivia Clark replaced Laura O'Sullivan to make her Wales debut against Scotland

Newly-capped Wales goalkeeper Olivia Clark has signed professional terms to stay at FA Women's Championship club Coventry United Ladies FC.

The 19-year-old came off the bench to make her Wales debut in their 1-0 friendly defeat by Scotland on Tuesday.

Clark first joined the English women's second-tier club from Huddersfield Town in summer 2020 and extended her stay in January 2021.

"What a week it's been," said Clark on social media.