Harry Maguire has recently returned to full training

Uefa Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Defender Harry Maguire will be involved in the England squad for Friday's Euro 2020 game with Scotland, says manager Gareth Southgate.

The Manchester United captain, 28, has not played since 9 May because of an ankle injury.

However, he returned to full training last week and could feature in the Group D fixture at Wembley.

"The decision we have got to make is whether he is ready to start," said Southgate.

"We are really pleased with his progress, he has trained with the team for four or five days now and he has had no reaction.

"He is on a really good path. We want everyone available, it causes difficult decisions but we have 26 players on the training pitch and that is a great position to be involved in."

Tyrone Mings deputised for Maguire alongside John Stones in last weekend's 1-0 win against Croatia.