Abo Eisa: Bradford City sign forward on two-year deal
Bradford City have signed Scunthorpe forward Abo Eisa on a two-year deal.
The 25-year-old will join the Bantams as a free agent on 1 July after not being offered a new deal by the Iron at the end of the 2020-21 season.
Eisa, who was born in Sudan, scored 14 goals in 67 league appearances for the Glanford Park side.
"As soon as I came here and we knew he would be available, we moved quickly to try and sign him," boss Derek Adams told the club website.
