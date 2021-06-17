Max Clark: Fleetwood sign Hull City defender on one-year deal
Fleetwood Town have signed Hull City defender Max Clark on a one-year deal.
The 25-year-old will join the Cod Army as a free agent on 1 July after he was not offered a new contract by the Tigers.
Clark started his career with Hull before a two-and-a-half-year spell with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.
He rejoined his hometown side on a short-term deal in February but did not feature for them in the 2020-21 season as they won the League One title.
