Shilow Tracey scored his only Cambridge goal so far in a 4-2 win at Leyton Orient in April

Cambridge United have re-signed Tottenham Hotspur winger Shilow Tracey on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old made 17 appearances during a half-season loan with the U's in 2020-21 as they won promotion by finishing second in League Two.

Tracey had previous loan spells with Macclesfield Town and Shrewsbury Town.

"He has electric pace, can turn defence to attack quickly, and is a constant threat for defending teams," said head coach Mark Bonner.

"I have challenged Shilow to get the best out of himself, as we try to get the best out of him, to show he can compete regularly at League One level."

The return of Tracey follows the recent signings of Leyton Orient midfielder James Brophy and Northampton Town defender Lloyd Jones.

