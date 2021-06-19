BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is taking on BBC Radio 5 Live's pundits, presenters and commentators to predict the outcome of every game at the 2020 European Championship.

There is one round of games of the group game to go and, so far, it's fair to say Lawro's Euros have not really started yet.

"I can't buy an exact score and it means I'm still bottom," he told BBC Sport. "I guess I should have stuck to making Premier League predictions.

"I've had a bit of stick from Wales fans for saying they would lose their first two games but I am delighted they have proved me wrong by taking four points. With my record, it's probably good news I've tipped Italy to beat them on Sunday as well.

Lawro's predictions

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Group A

Games Score Lawro's prediction Sunday, 20 June Italy v Wales x-x 1-0 Sunday, 20 June Switzerland v Turkey x-x 1-1

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: Italy and Switzerland Third place: Turkey Going home: Wales

Italy v Wales (Rome, 17:00 BST)

Wales have done brilliantly. They are not totally sure of a place in the last 16 yet, but the pressure is off them a bit - they are guaranteed to finish at least third in their group and even if they lose this one, they will probably still go through.

Italy have had an even better tournament, though, with two wins out of two in Rome, and with home advantage again I'm expecting them to get another one. Sorry, Wales fans.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle x-x, Dion Dublin x-x, Clinton Morrison x-x, Chris Sutton 3-0, Rob Green x-x, Christian Fuchs x-x, Jermaine Jenas 2-0, Emma Saunders x-x, Steve Crossman 2-0, John Murray x-x, Ian Dennis x-x, Alistair Bruce-Ball 2-0, Conor McNamara x-x, Vicki Sparks x-x

Switzerland v Turkey (Baku, 17:00 BST)

Turkey were much better against Wales than they were against Italy and I can see them causing Switzerland some problems.

The Swiss need a win to have a chance of finishing second, but they haven't really got going in this tournament either.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle x-x, Dion Dublin x-x, Clinton Morrison x-x, Chris Sutton 2-0, Rob Green x-x, Christian Fuchs x-x, Jermaine Jenas 2-1, Emma Saunders x-x, Steve Crossman 0-1, John Murray x-x, Ian Dennis x-x, Alistair Bruce-Ball 2-1, Conor McNamara x-x, Vicki Sparks x-x

Group B

Games Score Lawro's prediction Monday, 21 June Finland v Belgium x-x 0-2 Monday, 21 June Russia v Denmark x-x 0-1

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: Belgium and Denmark Third place: Russia Going home: Finland

Finland v Belgium (St Petersburg, 20:00 BST)

Finland still have a chance of joining Belgium in the last 16 after beating Denmark in their first game, but I don't see them adding to their points tally here.

Everyone saw how poor Belgium can be defensively in the first half of their last game, against Denmark - but then they showed how good they can be going forward after the break, when the big boys are playing.

Kevin de Bruyne changed everything when he came on at half-time, and the bad news for the Finnish is that I'd expect him to start this time.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle x-x, Dion Dublin x-x, Clinton Morrison x-x, Chris Sutton 0-1, Rob Green x-x, Christian Fuchs x-x, Jermaine Jenas 1-2, Emma Saunders x-x, Steve Crossman 1-2, John Murray x-x, Ian Dennis x-x, Alistair Bruce-Ball 0-1, Conor McNamara x-x, Vicki Sparks x-x

Russia v Denmark (Copenhagen, 20:00 BST)

Home advantage is going to help Denmark here and their first win of the tournament could sneak them into the last 16 in second place too - Group B is that tight.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle x-x, Dion Dublin x-x, Clinton Morrison x-x, Chris Sutton x-x, Rob Green x-x, Christian Fuchs x-x, Jermaine Jenas x-x, Emma Saunders x-x, Steve Crossman x-x, John Murray x-x, Ian Dennis x-x, Alistair Bruce-Ball x-x, Conor McNamara x-x, Vicki Sparks x-x

Group C

Games Score Lawro's prediction Monday, 21 June North Macedonia v Netherlands x-x 0-2 Monday, 21 June Ukraine v Austria x-x 1-1

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: Netherlands and Austria Third place: Ukraine Going home: North Macedonia

North Macedonia v Netherlands (Amsterdam, 17:00 BST)

The Netherlands are another team who have won both their games so far, and I can't see North Macedonia stopping them either.

I don't think teams will be scared of the Dutch in the knockout stages, but they will be wary of them - they have some very good players and they have found a way of scoring goals too.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle x-x, Dion Dublin x-x, Clinton Morrison x-x, Chris Sutton 0-3, Rob Green x-x, Christian Fuchs x-x, Jermaine Jenas 0-2, Emma Saunders x-x, Steve Crossman 1-3, John Murray x-x, Ian Dennis x-x, Alistair Bruce-Ball 1-4, Conor McNamara x-x, Vicki Sparks x-x

Ukraine v Austria (Bucharest, 17:00 BST)

Second place is up for grabs in Group C. A draw would be enough for Ukraine to hold on to it, and I think that is what will happen - these two sides are very closely matched.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle x-x, Dion Dublin x-x, Clinton Morrison x-x, Chris Sutton 1-1, Rob Green x-x, Christian Fuchs x-x, Jermaine Jenas 1-1, Emma Saunders x-x, Steve Crossman 2-1, John Murray x-x, Ian Dennis x-x, Alistair Bruce-Ball 2-1, Conor McNamara x-x, Vicki Sparks x-x

Group D

Games Score Lawro's prediction Tuesday, 22 June Czech Republic v England x-x 0-2 Tuesday, 22 June Croatia v Scotland x-x 1-1

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: England and Croatia Third place: Scotland Going home: Czech Republic

Czech Republic v England (London, 20:00 BST)

Top spot in Group D is at stake here, and England need to win to take it.

To do that, they will have to play better than they did against Scotland - they looked a bit frightened in that one and let the Scots dictate the tempo - and to me it feels like Gareth Southgate's side haven't got started their tournament started yet.

People went overboard when England won their opening game, against a Croatia side who are a little long in the tooth. I don't think they offer enough of a threat when they play with two defensive midfielders, and Harry Kane is getting criticised despite hardly getting a pass.

All of this is pretty normal for them in major finals, though. They usually get better as the tournament progresses - and they need to do the same this time too.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle x-x, Dion Dublin x-x, Clinton Morrison x-x, Chris Sutton 1-2, Rob Green x-x, Christian Fuchs x-x, Jermaine Jenas 1-2, Emma Saunders x-x, Steve Crossman 0-3, John Murray x-x, Ian Dennis x-x, Alistair Bruce-Ball 1-2, Conor McNamara x-x, Vicki Sparks x-x

Croatia v Scotland (Glasgow, 20:00 BST)

Scotland were really impressive at Wembley but my worry for them is how much they have got left in the tank after the enormous effort they put in to get a point.

For different reasons, neither of these sides look like scoring many goals - Croatia didn't even look interested in trying against England - and I have a feeling this could end up in a draw that will see both of them go out.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle x-x, Dion Dublin x-x, Clinton Morrison x-x, Chris Sutton 1-1, Rob Green x-x, Christian Fuchs x-x, Jermaine Jenas 1-0, Emma Saunders x-x, Steve Crossman 2-0, John Murray x-x, Ian Dennis x-x, Alistair Bruce-Ball 2-0, Conor McNamara x-x, Vicki Sparks x-x

Group E

Games Score Lawro's prediction Wednesday, 23 June Slovakia v Spain x-x 2-0 Wednesday, 23 June Sweden v Poland x-x 1-1

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: Spain and Poland Third place: Sweden Going home: Slovakia

Slovakia v Spain (Seville, 17:00 BST)

Spain need a win to go through after drawing their first two games, while a point should be enough for Slovakia, who beat Poland but were pretty awful when they lost against Sweden.

The worry for the Spanish is their shortage of goals to go with all of their possession. They create chances, but they lack urgency.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle x-x, Dion Dublin x-x, Clinton Morrison x-x, Chris Sutton 0-2, Rob Green x-x, Christian Fuchs x-x, Jermaine Jenas 0-1, Emma Saunders x-x, Steve Crossman 0-2, John Murray x-x, Ian Dennis x-x, Alistair Bruce-Ball 0-2, Conor McNamara x-x, Vicki Sparks x-x

Sweden v Poland (St Petersburg, 17:00 BST)

Everything is still to play for in Group E after two games but Sweden are in a strong position with four points so far. They don't need to win this one, but Poland do. My verdict is a draw.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle x-x, Dion Dublin x-x, Clinton Morrison x-x, Chris Sutton 1-0, Rob Green x-x, Christian Fuchs x-x, Jermaine Jenas 1-1, Emma Saunders x-x, Steve Crossman 1-1, John Murray x-x, Ian Dennis x-x, Alistair Bruce-Ball 1-1, Conor McNamara x-x, Vicki Sparks x-x

Group F

Games Score Lawro's prediction Wednesday, 23 June Portugal v France x-x 0-1 Wednesday, 23 June Germany v Hungary x-x 2-0

Lawro's pre-tournament picks - Going through: France and Portugal Third place: Germany Going home: Hungary

Portugal v France (Budapest, 20:00 BST)

Both these sides had a hiccup last time out, so they are not sure of their progress yet.

I'm going with France to get the win that will see them top Group F, because I think they are the best team in the tournament but this defeat could mean the holders Portugal go out.

By the time this game is played, they will know what they need to go through as one of the four best third-placed teams. If three points is not enough and they are losing this game, they will throw everything at it.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle x-x, Dion Dublin x-x, Clinton Morrison x-x, Chris Sutton 0-1, Rob Green x-x, Christian Fuchs x-x, Jermaine Jenas 1-2, Emma Saunders x-x, Steve Crossman 1-2, John Murray x-x, Ian Dennis x-x, Alistair Bruce-Ball 0-1, Conor McNamara x-x, Vicki Sparks x-x

Germany v Hungary (Munich, 20:00 BST)

Germany got their tournament up and running in style with that thrilling win against Portugal, and they have home advantage again here.

Hungary held on for a great point against France and frustrated Portugal for long periods but they need to win this game to get out of this group. I just don't see that happening.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Pundits' predictions: Karen Carney x-x, Chris Waddle x-x, Dion Dublin x-x, Clinton Morrison x-x, Chris Sutton 6-0, Rob Green x-x, Christian Fuchs x-x, Jermaine Jenas 2-1, Emma Saunders x-x, Steve Crossman 2-0, John Murray x-x, Ian Dennis x-x, Alistair Bruce-Ball 3-1, Conor McNamara x-x, Vicki Sparks x-x

Mark Lawrenson was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.