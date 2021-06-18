Vera Pauw became Republic of Ireland manager in September 2019

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says she is "proud" of Northern Ireland after Kenny Shiels' side qualified for Euro 2022 for the first time.

The Republic narrowly missed out on qualification after finishing third in their group.

Pauw led her native Netherlands to the semi-finals of their maiden Euros in 2009 and believes NI can have a similar impact next summer.

"Northern Ireland can surprise the world of women's football," said Pauw.

"We are proud of them and we will cheer them on. I wish we were both there, but we will be there for them and we will support them."

Pauw told Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster that she helped Shiels prepare for their play-off with Ukraine, after the Republic faced them in their qualifying group.

"We shared video and sent them the things that we had. We helped where we could, but they did it and it was amazing," said Pauw, who won 89 caps for her country.

"The first time you go to a major tournament, you need to set your goals in a very positive way. If you are realistic about your chances then you can get there.

"With the Netherlands in 2009, we were debutants, we were by far the youngest team and we were ranked the lowest, and we reached the semi-finals.

"Why would Northern Ireland not be able to get out of the group stage? They beat Ukraine and they have been at the finals several times."

Vera Pauw led to Netherlands to the Euro 2009 finals

Pauw agreed a new two-year deal with the Football Association of Ireland which will see her stay as manager for the Republic's bid to reach the 2023 World Cup finals.

The Republic have yet to qualify for a major tournament and narrowly missed out on Euro 2020, and Pauw said she "would have turned my back on those players if I left. They went through so much."

"Will we qualify for the World Cup? We shall see. But we will show positivity and the fight and will to get there."

I was not a girl, I was Vera

Pauw is an advocate of having boys and girls playing football together growing up and says her experiences in the 1970s near Utrecht in the Netherlands have shaped her philosophy.

"Growing up there were no other girls my age, so you had to play with children who were my age. I played football with my brother and his friends. I was one of them. I was not a girl, I was Vera.

"Then when I went to the secondary school in Utrecht I was a girl. The first break time I was looking for a ball but there wasn't one. I had played my whole life, and I couldn't play there.

"After that I had physical education, we were separated again. That moment was probably the biggest for me to be so strong and to get mixed-gender football going."

The 58-year-old has been involved in research which has analysed the positives and negatives of mixed-gender football.

Pauw is aiming to guide the Republic to a first-ever major tournament

"We have looked at all the different aspects of research. Girls learn to be more direct, they win duels and learn how to fight for the ball," she added.

"In girls' football, they think the boys are better in general, not only in football. The girls learn from the boys and the boys learn from the girls, that's the best thing about mixed gender football.

"They learn that every human being has their own talents and their own development, which means he or she is capable to do such and such, which means they no longer see a girl but, for example, Maria, who can play football.

"At under-12 level in schools we mix children, we know that is healthy, but when we play sport we suddenly separate them.

"Why would you do that? They play together on the streets, so why would you segregate them?"

Listen to Sportsound Meets Vera Pauw on BBC Radio Ulster from 14:00 BST on Saturday, 19 June.