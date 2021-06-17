Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Colin Calderwood's first job in management was his 154 games in charge between October 2003 and May 2006

Former Northampton Town boss Colin Calderwood has returned to the Cobblers as assistant to manager Jon Brady.

The ex-Mansfield, Swindon, Spurs, Aston Villa and Scotland defender rejoins the League Two club 15 years after leaving to join Nottingham Forest.

Calderwood, 56, who also managed Hibs, then worked as assistant to Chris Hughton at Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Norwich City and Brighton.

His last management role in sole charge ended at Cambridge in January 2020.

He then had a nine-month break before becoming assistant head coach to Neil Critchley at Blackpool, where he helped the Tangerines win promotion back to the Championship in May.

"The situation here is similar to the situation I arrived in at Blackpool in working with a talented young manager," said Calderwood, who still has to serve a period of notice at Blackpool.

"I have spoken with Jon Brady a number of times. That relationship will build quickly and I am really looking forward to working with him and the rest of the coaching staff."

"He is the ideal person for the role," said Brady. "His experience will be perfect for us. He knows the club and he has an affinity for the club and the supporters.

"Colin is well known throughout football for his knowledge, contacts and experience.

"This is a big statement for us that we have been able to bring him to the club after he did such an excellent job at Blackpool."