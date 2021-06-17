Last updated on .From the section Irish

New signing Johnny McMurray with Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter at Seaview

Johnny McMurray has joined Crusaders on a three-year deal after the forward's contract at Larne expired.

The 26-year-old former Cliftonville and Ballymena United striker leaves Inver Park after two years with the club.

"Johnny brings with him a wealth of Irish Premiership pedigree," said the Crues, who finished six in the league last season.

"He is looking forward to meeting his new team-mates at pre-season training in a few weeks."

Linfield and Glentoran were also linked with a moved for McMurray but Crusaders have won the race to secure his signature.

McMurray started his career at Cliftonville and had loan spells with Larne and Warrenpoint Town before joining the Sky Blues in 2016.