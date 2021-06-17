Udoka Godwin-Malife: Forest Green Rovers defender signs new two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Forest Green
Forest Green Rovers defender Udoka Godwin-Malife has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.
The 21-year-old, who arrived from non-league Oxford City in January 2019 and became a regular during the 2020-21 season, is now signed up until 2023.
"Dokes is a fantastic young player with so much potential," said Rovers director of football Rich Hughes.
"Getting him signed was a priority for us. We're really pleased to have got it done so early."
Godwin-Malife said: "This is where I got my first professional contract. Everyone here has been good to me.
"I've been shown great loyalty and I felt I should repay that."