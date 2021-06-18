Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Mark Ellis played under Mark Cooper at Forest Green Rovers

Barrow have signed defender Mark Ellis on a two-year deal after his release by Tranmere Rovers.

The 32-year-old is reunited with former boss Mark Cooper, whom he played under at Forest Green Rovers.

Devonian Ellis has played 404 career games for eight clubs, including a loan spell at Notts County last season and 100 games for Torquay United.

He becomes Barrow's sixth signing, after Paul Farman, Tom White, Offrande Zanzala, Josh Gordon and Remeao Hutton.

