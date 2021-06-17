Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Coby Rowe joined Sutton United from Haringey Borough in at the start of last season

Sutton United have agreed new contracts with defender Coby Rowe and midfielder Adam Lovatt ahead of their first season in the English Football League.

Rowe, 25, played 10 times for Sutton this season before a kidney injury saw him miss much of the campaign.

Lovatt, 22, made his Sutton United debut in the final game of the season having joined from Hastings.

"I'm delighted that two excellent young players have signed on for next season," said manager Matt Gray.

