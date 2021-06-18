Euro 2020: Pick your Wales starting XI to face Italy
Wales are within touching distance of the Euro 2020 knockout stages after beating Turkey and next is a trip to Rome to face Group A favourites Italy - but who should play?
Wales produced their best performance in years to win 2-0 against Turkey in Baku, taking them to four points from two games.
Will interim Wales boss Robert Page be tempted to make changes for Sunday's match against a formidable Italy side?
With defenders Chris Mepham and Ben Davies, plus striker Kieffer Moore on yellow cards, might Page be wary of potential suspensions?
And could influential midfielders Aaron Ramsey or Joe Allen be considered for a rest having suffered with injuries recently?
Italy could also make changes. The Azzurri are already through to the last 16 after impressive 3-0 wins over Turkey and Switzerland.
A point in Rome would be enough for Wales to secure second place in Group A and earn them a second-round match in Amsterdam against the Group B runner-up on 26 June.
But if Wales can end Italy's 29-game unbeaten run they would win the group and play their next game at Wembley on the same day against Group C's runners-up.
Who would you select in your Wales side to face Italy?
Remember to select your preferred formation before you start and to share your picks on social media using #bbcfootball.
