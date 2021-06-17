Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Kyle Knoyle was ever-present for Cambridge in the league in 2020-21 as they won promotion to League One

Doncaster Rovers have signed Cambridge United right-back Kyle Knoyle on a two-year deal.

Knoyle, 24, will join the League One side as a free agent on 1 July after turning down a new deal with the U's.

The former West Ham United and Swindon Town player made 52 appearances in 2020-21 as Cambridge won promotion from League Two.

He is Doncaster's second summer signing after Portsmouth midfielder Ben Close joined earlier this month.

