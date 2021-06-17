Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Liam Feeney scored three goals in 47 appearances for Tranmere last season

Tranmere have signed Blackpool midfielder Liam Feeney on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old spent last season on loan with Rovers and will join the club as a free agent on 1 July after not being offered a new deal by the Seasiders.

He scored three goals in 47 appearances for Tranmere in 2020-21.

"I wanted to come back to make sure we finish the job off next season and win promotion," he told the club website. external-link

