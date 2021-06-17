Last updated on .From the section Hull

Randell Williams scored nine goals in 76 League Two appearances for Exeter City

Championship side Hull City have signed Exeter City midfielder Randell Williams on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old rejected a new deal with the Grecians and will join the Tigers as a free agent on 1 July.

"We're absolutely delighted to eventually get Randell," boss Grant McCann told the club website. external-link

"He's a very humble, down-to-earth lad who again fits our model of young and hungry players who want to learn and improve."

