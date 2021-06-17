Randell Williams: Hull City sign Exeter City midfielder
Championship side Hull City have signed Exeter City midfielder Randell Williams on a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old rejected a new deal with the Grecians and will join the Tigers as a free agent on 1 July.
"We're absolutely delighted to eventually get Randell," boss Grant McCann told the club website.
"He's a very humble, down-to-earth lad who again fits our model of young and hungry players who want to learn and improve."
