Scottish Premiership 2021-22: Predict the final league table
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Can Rangers successfully defend their Scottish Premiership title? Or will Celtic wrest back the crown?
Will Hibernian be the best of the rest again? Who else will make the top six? And who is going down?
Select how you think the division will look come the end of the season and share your prediction... if you're confident enough in your choices.
Scottish Premiership table
How will this season's Scottish Premiership finish? Rank all 12 teams, then share.