Last updated on .From the section Everton

The news that Rafael Benitez might take over at Everton has ruffled a few feathers

Former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez has emerged as a frontrunner to become Everton's next manager - and the reaction from both sets of fans has been… mixed.

Everton have been seeking a new boss since Carlo Ancelotti left to return to Real Madrid, and former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo was reported to be one of the early favourites.

But Benitez is now in pole position - and has had three rounds of talks with the club.

With a string of European and domestic honours - including the Champions League, Europa League, La Liga (twice), FA Cup and Club World Cup - his managerial pedigree is strong.

He even lives on Merseyside, so the commute would be a short one.

But there's a catch - he just so happens to be one of the most successful and fondly regarded former managers of Everton's biggest rivals - winning the Champions League and FA Cup during a six-year spell as Liverpool boss.

And during that stint - in 2007 - he referred to Everton as a "small club".

He has since clarified he "made a mistake" and intended to say they were a "small team".

And this fan compared it (favourably) to Wayne Rooney leaving for Manchester United before returning late in his career:

But despite Benitez's credentials - and his clarification - some Toffees fans can't stomach the thought of a former Liverpool manager in charge of their team.

One seasoned journalist said he would be done with the club if Benitez joined:

This fan group won't welcome him either:

They're not alone:

Give it to big Dunc instead?

Some just don't really rate his credentials:

Since winning the Italian Super Cup with Napoli in 2014, Benitez has had three jobs - he returned to Real Madrid for a short period before taking over at Newcastle United. After his contract there expired, he jetted off to China to manage Chinese Super League team Dalian Professional.

The Everton job would certainly be closer to home for Benitez, who lives in the Wirral.

But will they go ahead, despite the objections?

Well not every Toffee is against the idea:

Another 'Rafa' thinks Everton, who finished 10th last season, need to try a new approach if they are to get into the European places:

And what about the red half of the city? How do Liverpool fans feel? They've already weathered the shock of Benitez joining Chelsea in 2012.

Still, it's a lot to take in for some:

For others, it's too far:

This writer has given his blessing:

And others agree the Spaniard's legacy is untouchable: