Benjamin Pavard (right) collided with Germany's Robin Gosens in the 58th minute

Uefa says it is satisfied that France's Benjamin Pavard was not knocked out, after reviewing medical information given to it by Les Bleus' doctor.

The defender, 25, collided with Germany's Robin Gosens in the second half of France's 1-0 win at Euro 2020.

Uefa said it was "satisfied the actions taken by the [French] medical team were in line with the concussion protocol".

It added: "According to reports we received from the team doctor, it seems a loss of consciousness did not occur."

After the match Pavard said he was "a little knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds - after that it was better".

Following treatment he was allowed to continue playing, drawing criticism from many, with brain injury charity Headway saying the handling of the incident was "sickening to watch".

On Thursday Uefa said: "The team doctor did not find any reason to suspect a concussion either on the pitch or after thorough assessment made by a renowned specialist in this field in later follow-up.

"The player will nevertheless continue to be closely monitored over the coming days."