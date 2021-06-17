Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Ipswich's Alan Judge (left) and Argyle's Frank Nouble were both released at the end of the 2020-21 season

Colchester United have signed Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge and re-signed Plymouth Argyle striker Frank Nouble - both on two-year deals.

Ex-Republic of Ireland international Judge, 32, was released by Ipswich this summer after scoring eight goals in 91 appearances for the League One side.

Nouble, 29, returned on loan from Argyle last season, scoring three goals to help the U's stay in League Two.

He also played for the club between 2018-20, scoring 14 times in 92 games.

"I had better offers financially, but for me it's not all about the money," Nouble told BBC Essex.

"It's about being somewhere where you feel appreciated and think you can have success.

"It was important that I could see the club had ambition.

"They've made some good, experienced signings which I don't think the chairman [Robbie Cowling] has done for a while."

'Retirement home for Ipswich players'?

Judge is one of four players released by Ipswich this summer who have now been snapped up by their Essex neighbours - following midfielder Cole Skuse, centre-back Luke Chambers and striker Freddie Sears.

"People can say what they want about it being a retirement home for Ipswich players," Judge told BBC Essex. "But we'll see when the season starts won't we?

"I've got plenty left in my legs and wanted to come to a club where they have ambition and they also have all the facilities you could want.

"We've been talking for a while. There was interest from elsewhere but this was the best option for myself and my family.

"I've been told I'll play in my position which is central midfield. No more playing out on the wing or that sort of thing.

"Don't get me wrong, I'll play where I'm asked to, but one of the main things about coming here was to be playing in my best position.

"There were some good times at Ipswich but I'm not going to beat about the bush. It just didn't happen for me there with some issues off the field.

"But anyone who saw me play would know I gave 100%. I played nearly all the games last season, when I was fit."

