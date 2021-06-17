Last updated on .From the section Italian Serie A

Gattuso failed to secure Champions League qualification at Napoli last season

Former Italy international Gennaro Gattuso has parted company with Fiorentina just over three weeks after he was appointed as coach.

The 43-year-old was appointed on 25 May, less than 48 hours after leaving Napoli.

Gattuso, who has also coached AC Milan, was due to start work on 1 July.

Fiorentina finished 13th in Serie A after a season where Giuseppe Iachini was appointed, sacked, replaced by Cesare Prandelli and then re-appointed.

"Fiorentina and coach Rino Gattuso have decided, by common consent, not to follow up on the previous agreements and therefore not to start the next season together," the club said on their website

They added that they would "immediately set to work to identify" another coach "to lead the team to the results that the club and the city deserve".

Italian media have reported tension between the club, owned by American businessman Rocco Commisso, and Gattuso over both strategy and resources available for signing new players.

Among the names linked with the role are former Leicester City and Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri, ex-Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo and Frenchman Rudi Garcia.