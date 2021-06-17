Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sergio Ramos will leave after 16 years and 22 trophies at Real Madrid.

After 16 incredibly successful years, Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid. And people are losing it.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2005 Ramos has won 22 trophies at the Bernabeu, including five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues. The 35-year-old veteran captain's contract expires at the end of June, however - and it's been confirmed that he'll be heading off elsewhere this summer.

Ramos has been an integral part of an incredibly successful Galacticos era. He's racked up 671 appearances and scored 101 goals - which is a pretty decent return for a centre-back.

Amongst those goals, one of his most famous and important has to be the 93rd-minute equaliser he scored in the 2014 Champions League final, which helped Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid and get their hands on a record 10th European Cup - La Decima.

His purchase for the club looks like an absolute steal in hindsight.

It's such big news for Madrid that the club have announced they are going to hold an "institutional act of tribute".

Former teammate Mesut Ozil has called him "the biggest legend in the club's history".

Ozil played with Ramos at Madrid between 2010-2013, winning La Liga in 2012.

He's not the only figure who thinks Ramos is the best centre-back of all time.

Some fans are totally distraught.

This is a strong reaction

After Madrid ended the season without a trophy and manager Zinedine Zidane left, this summer looks like a big changing of the guard at the Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018

One fan thinks the club has an unlucky number.

Not so sweet 16

Ramos is a controversial figure, of course, and not everyone (at least not fans of Barcelona) are so eulogising.

No prizes for guessing who this fan supports

Meanwhile, talk will now turn to where he might end up next.

We somehow don't see that Barcelona transfer happening…