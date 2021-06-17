Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Connor Taylor's only first-team game for Stoke was as an early substitute in a 3-2 loss to Coventry City in April

Bristol Rovers have signed Stoke City defender Connor Taylor on loan.

The 19-year-old has agreed a season-long stay at the League Two side and has made one substitute appearance for the Potters in the Championship.

Taylor also spent time on loan at Chester City in National League North last season and signed a new contract at Stoke in February.

"He's a very good young player, one we have tracked for a while now," Rovers manager Joey Barton said.

"It's our aim to create an environment where Connor can join the rest of the lads in getting better every day so that together we can achieve our objective of winning promotion for this season," Barton told the club website.

