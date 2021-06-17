Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Ginnelly scored in the 2019/20 Scottish Cup final against Celtic in December

Hearts have re-signed Josh Ginnelly on a two-year deal after the winger left Preston North End.

Ginnelly, 24, spent last season on loan at Tynecastle as the club gained promotion back to the Scottish Premiership.

The Englishman managed three goals in nine appearances having spent most of the season out with an achilles injury.

"He's an explosive player," said Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson.

"He's capable of providing a spark that can swing games in your favour.

"We saw glimpses of how good he was last season and now, with a full pre-season under his belt, he will hopefully go on to be a very important player for us."