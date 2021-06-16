Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Eriksen required emergency treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital

Denmark's Christian Eriksen will be fitted with a heart-starting device following his collapse on the pitch during Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old midfielder suffered cardiac arrest in his side's defeat by Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.

The ICD is "necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances", Danish team doctor Morten Boesen said.

Eriksen is recovering in hospital and has said he is "fine under the circumstances".

"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment," added Boesen.

"We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time."

