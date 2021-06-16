Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glentoran narrowed the gap at the top of the Women's Premiership to two points with a 3-0 win over Linfield.

Northern Ireland trio Kerry Beattie, Sam Kelly and Lauren Wade scored second-half goals as the Glens closed in on table-topping Cliftonville.

The Reds now have a game in hand, with their derby against Crusaders rescheduled for August.

Derry City's match with Sion Swifts was also called off following a positive Covid case in the Candystripes team.

After a 1-1 draw earlier in the season, Glentoran took the initiative early at Ashfield with Kelly firing narrowly over the top.

Ali Smyth saw a free kick well held by Jackie Burns in the Glentoran goal in a rare Linfield attack but the Glens' momentum continued as Beattie and Lauren Wade also missed chances before the break.

However it wasn't long before the in-form Beattie netted her tenth goal of the campaign when she latched onto a poor pass to tuck home the opener.

Kelly doubled the Glens' lead 10 minutes later after a neat team move. Wade found Danielle Maxwell in the area and the youngster laid the ball off for Kelly to dispatch into the bottom corner.

Wade fired over the top with a looping effort from range and substitute Ali McMaster went close, however Wade eventually got her goal with three minutes to go when she curled home a delightful effort from the edge of the area