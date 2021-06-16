Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe signed is an academy graduate of Arsenal

Arsenal have rejected a £25m bid from Aston Villa for highly-rated midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

Villa have already signed Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia from Norwich for a record £33m this summer.

But it is understood there is little chance of tempting England under-21 international Smith Rowe to Villa Park.

The Gunners do not intend to sell and want to offer the 20-year-old academy product a new deal after a breakthrough season.

Smith Rowe's current contract expires in 2023.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested Brighton centre-back Ben White and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The goalkeeping situation is under review at Arsenal, while central defender David Luiz left the club this summer after two years at the Emirates.

White and Ramsdale, both 23, are in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championship after impressing last season.

Ramsdale was called up as a replacement for the injured Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this week, but faces next season in the Championship after the Blades were relegated.