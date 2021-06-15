Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Callum Jones made one appearance for Hull City in League One last season

Morecambe have signed midfielder Callum Jones on a season-long loan deal from newly-promoted Championship side Hull City.

The 20-year-old made seven appearances for the Tigers last term, six of which came in cup competitions.

"I've had good conversations with the manager and I'm looking forward to working with him," Jones said.

"Hopefully I can bring energy to the midfield, a bit of bite, aggression, maybe a few assists and goals too."

