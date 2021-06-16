Former Burton striker Kwame Thomas joined Wrexham in August 2020

Kwame Thomas has signed a new one-year deal to stay at Wrexham as he continues his rehabilitation from injury.

The 25-year-old forward was offered the opportunity to earn a permanent contract having ruptured his Achilles tendon in April.

Midfielder Devonte Redmond, 24, has also signed a new one-year contract to remain at the Racecourse Ground.

"It's great that the club have backed me and showed their faith in me," Thomas said.

"It means I've now got time to get myself fit, get myself firing again and not just be the Kwame from before but even better. That's how I'm looking to come back from it.

"(Owner) Rob McElhenney called and told me I'd be looked after, which he didn't have to do, and it has allowed me some peace of mind.

"It gives me the opportunity to not have to rush. The last thing you want to do is rush back and risk getting another injury.

"The new contract gives me and my family time to concentrate on me getting fit, with the security of another year of paying the bills."

Former Burton striker Thomas joined Wrexham in August 2020 and scored nine goals last season before his season-ending injury.

Redmond's deal extends the former Manchester United youth graduate's stay at Wrexham into at least a third campaign, having originally signed ahead of the 2019/20 season.

"I'm happy. It's a fresh start. I'm buzzing to get going again and hopefully I can truly show everyone what I'm about this time," said the son of former Wrexham left-back Paul Edwards.

"It's a great club. Even in the time I've not been playing, I've enjoyed being around the club and the boys in the dressing room.

"I had it in my head that if I kept on going, I might get an opportunity. It didn't come last season, but now luckily I've got an opportunity and it's almost like a second birth.

"I was a bit surprised, I'll be honest. They said they wanted me to stay on and I'm over the moon."