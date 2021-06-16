Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport County have taken up the option to extend Scot Bennett's contract at the League Two club.

Midfielder or defender Bennett was set to become a free agent this summer but has agreed what is understood to be a new two-year deal.

The 30-year-old was part of the Newport side beaten in last month's League Two play-off final by Morecambe.

"I've really enjoyed my time here which is one of the many factors behind extending my contract," Bennett said.

"I feel like we've still got a little bit of unfinished business so it would be nice to kick on again next year and hopefully get the promotion that we're all after."

Bennett joined the Exiles on a permanent deal in 2016, having previously played for the club on loan.

Newport manager Michael Flynn said: "Scot has been a valuable part of this club both on and off the field since he arrived here and is deserving of this new deal.

"He's been a pleasure to work with and I'm pleased that we've got him on board for the new season."