John McGinn hopes his experience of playing at Wembley with Aston Villa can help Scotland

Scotland will look to their own "wee superstars" to cause England problems at Wembley, says John McGinn.

Steve Clarke's side travel south for their second Euro 2020 group game after Monday's defeat by the Czech Republic.

Star-studded England, who are among the tournament favourites, opened with a 1-0 victory over Croatia on Sunday.

"The English media would have you believing the gap is humongous. It's up to us to prove that wrong," said key midfielder McGinn.

"We compete against the majority of these guys week in, week out and hold our own. We can more than compete.

"They've got worldwide superstars throughout their squad but we've got a few wee superstars in our team as well so hopefully we can cause them problems."

One of those players is Kieran Tierney, who missed the Czech defeat with a calf problem but took part in training on Wednesday.

McGinn believes the former Celtic player is one of the left-sided defenders in the world and was "Arsenal's best player by a mile last season".

"Any nation would miss him in their starting line-up," he added. "We'll see how he is towards Friday and hopefully he can help us."