Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Josh Gordon (right) scored six goals in 38 games for the Saddlers during this past season

Barrow have signed striker Josh Gordon on a two-year deal, after he failed to agree terms with Walsall at the end of the 2020-21 League Two season.

The 26-year-old forward spent three seasons with the Saddlers, scoring 27 goals in 123 games having left Leicester City for an undisclosed fee.

Gordon had spells at Rhyl, Newcastle Town, Nantwich and Stafford Rangers after leaving hometown club Stoke City.

He becomes Mark Cooper's fourth signing for the Bluebirds.

Paul Farman, Tom White and Offrande Zanzala had already joined the League Two club for the 2021-22 season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.