The Danish Football Association wants Uefa to change its procedures following the collapse of Christian Eriksen.

The midfielder, 29, suffered a heart attack on the pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 defeat to Finland, which resumed after a two-hour pause in play.

Jesper Moller, chairman of the DBU, has criticised Uefa's move to offer players the option of resuming the fixture on the night or at midday the next day.

"That is a situation players and coaches should not be put in," he said.

"It is not and should not be their decision.

"It was a wrong decision and completely untenable that the players had to be on the field so soon after the horrible experience.

"We now want an evaluation of the entire decision-making process so that we can get all the relevant facts and information on the table.

"We must look at a change in the rules to ensure that we are never in the same situation again. We are ready to present a resolution to Uefa."

Eriksen is recovering in hospital and used social media to say he is "fine under the circumstances".

His collapse prompted distressing scenes on the field and Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite has since said he has pictures in his head" he wants "to get rid of".

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has said the game should not have restarted.

In a statement Uefa said it "treated the matter with the utmost respect for the sensitive situation and the players. It was decided to restart the match only after the two teams requested to finish the game on the same evening".

The Danes face Belgium in their second Group B game at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Thursday.