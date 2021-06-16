Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Franco Ravizzoli joins the squad at Stadium MK on a free transfer

MK Dons have been given international clearance to complete the signing of Argentine keeper Franco Ravizzoli.

The 23-year-old began his career in his homeland with River Plate before moving to England early in 2020.

He played 33 games for non-league Eastbourne Borough in 2020-21, but also spent time training with the Dons.

"Franco's story and career so far show the kind of determination he has to succeed in the game," said sporting director Liam Sweeting.

"He proved himself while training with our first team at the end of last season and we're both delighted and thankful to Eastbourne Borough that an agreement could be reached."

