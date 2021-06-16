Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic will face Danish runners-up Midtjylland in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Ange Postecoglou's first test as manager after succeeding Neil Lennon will come at home in the first leg on 20/21 July, with the return on 27/28.

Midtjylland finished two points behind Brondby in the Danish Superliga and are captained by former Celtic centre-half Erik Sviatchenko.

One-time Kidderminster Harriers striker Bo Henriksen became head coach in May.

Northern Irish champions Linfield were drawn against Zalgiris Vilnius of Lithuania in yesterday's first qualifying round draw and now know they will face Ferencvaros of Hungary or the winners of preliminary round should they win that one.

Welsh champions Connah's Quay Nomads will face Teuta of Albania or Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova should they defeat Alashkert of Armenia.

Republic of Ireland's Shamrock Rovers already face a tough tie against Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava and face an even harder one against Swiss side Young Boys should they progress.

