Andy Cannon joined Pompey from Rochdale in 2019 after five years at Spotland

Hull City have signed midfielder Andy Cannon on a two-year deal, following his departure from Portsmouth.

The Tigers have added the 25-year-old, who was keen to return to the north, following their promotion as League One champions into the Championship.

Tameside-born Cannon played 43 games this past season, scoring twice, but Pompey missed out on the play-offs.

"Andy is an all-action midfielder who likes to get on the ball and make things happen," boss Grant McCann said. external-link

"We like the energy and aggression that he will bring and we're looking forward to seeing him compete with the likes of Greg Docherty, George Honeyman and Richie Smallwood.

"He is a really good character with a strong winning mentality, and he will fit the dynamics of our changing room nicely whilst also being eager to continue to learn and develop as a player."

