Last updated on .From the section Watford

Defender Danny Rose has signed a two-year deal with newly promoted Watford after leaving Tottenham following 14 years with the Premier League club.

The 30-year-old, who earned the most recent of his 29 England caps in 2019, had a loan stint with Watford in 2009.

The left-back failed to make an appearance for Spurs last season, spending the campaign training with Tottenham's Under-23s.

Rose last featured in the top flight in July 2020 while on loan at Newcastle.

More to follow.